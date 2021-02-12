LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,732 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in BlackRock by 13.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $719.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,745. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $728.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $647.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

