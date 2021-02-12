LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 162.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,404 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period.

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of TME stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.93. 150,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,331,960. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

