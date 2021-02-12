LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 143.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,112 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,183,000 after buying an additional 1,140,409 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 314.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $154,791,000 after buying an additional 762,438 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 54.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after buying an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $109,479,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $78,992,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.58.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.26. 40,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.92. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $281.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

