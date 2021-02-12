LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $34.99 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1,505.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 270,996 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $34,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

TEL traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,665. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,600.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

