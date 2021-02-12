LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $41.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for 2.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.15% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $41,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

NYSE FMX traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $69.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $96.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.