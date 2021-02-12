LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $50.38 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,255 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for about 2.4% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.22% of StoneCo worth $50,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after buying an additional 1,036,430 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,201,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 554,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,673,000 after purchasing an additional 341,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

StoneCo stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.69. 20,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.13 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.