LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $6.52 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after purchasing an additional 142,113 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 384,129 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cognex by 1,281.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 587,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $6.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.24. 33,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,070 shares of company stock worth $5,867,419 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.