LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $60.40 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,761 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,174,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,087,681,000 after acquiring an additional 55,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

