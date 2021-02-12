LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 144.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,286 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.10% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KC traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,160. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

