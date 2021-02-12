LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $48.10 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 632,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,095,000. Cloudflare makes up approximately 2.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.21% of Cloudflare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,168,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $29,440,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,133,826 shares of company stock worth $80,970,627. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded down $6.18 on Friday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -218.10 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

