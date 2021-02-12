LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $7.52 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,844,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $4,332,246.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,121.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,831 shares of company stock worth $67,411,996 in the last three months.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

Shares of U stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.95. 47,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.94. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

