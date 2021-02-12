LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Makes New $10.91 Million Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.08% of Credicorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Credicorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 730,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,503,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 47.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,688,000 after buying an additional 189,916 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,627,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 73,450 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,341. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $211.01. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.47.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

