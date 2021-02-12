LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 21,954 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,954 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $47,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $46,499,111. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $592.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

