LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 47,263 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 216.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 562,162 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.68. 90,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,206,593. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,092.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,405 shares of company stock valued at $90,240,914. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

