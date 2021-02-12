LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases Shares of 230,835 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 230,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,683,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,034. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.40 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

