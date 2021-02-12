LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 110,776 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,776 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.47. 316,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,604,216. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

