LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 13,735 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.35. 11,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

