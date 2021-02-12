LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 8,137 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,260,000 after purchasing an additional 32,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,621,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at $84,254,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,686 shares of company stock valued at $88,645,348. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

