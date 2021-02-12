Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings of $6.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the highest is $7.50. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $2.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $19.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $22.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $15.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $238.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,426. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.89.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.