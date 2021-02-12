Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

NYSE:LH traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.41. 21,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,426. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $239.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms have commented on LH. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

