Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $278.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.36. 8,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,426. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $239.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

