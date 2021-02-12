Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $279.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $261.00 to $279.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.61.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $237.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $239.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

