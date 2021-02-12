Lamden Tops One Day Volume of $34,429.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $34,429.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

