Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LCSHF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LCSHF traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 50,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

