Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LCSHF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LCSHF traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 50,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

