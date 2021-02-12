Lancashire’s (LCSHF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LCSHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LCSHF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 50,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,861. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

