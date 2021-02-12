Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues Earnings Results

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Lantronix updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.20 EPS.

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 5,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

