Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Up 4.3%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 18,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.53 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74.

About Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 6 projects in Peru; and a phosphate development project in Chile.

