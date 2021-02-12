Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar Sells 10,000 Shares

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.29, for a total transaction of $3,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 667,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,453,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEARCA FRLG traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.26. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $263.81.

