Largo Coin Price Hits $9.73 (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Largo Coin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Largo Coin has a market cap of $174.44 million and $1.55 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Largo Coin coin can now be purchased for about $9.73 or 0.00020409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00285225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00101290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00078185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00091547 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,022.25 or 1.00743014 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 52,468,990 coins and its circulating supply is 17,931,207 coins. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io . Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Largo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.