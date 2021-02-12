Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) Trading Down 2.7%

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.81. 536,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 928,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) to C$2.80 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.23.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.