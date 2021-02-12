Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of BND opened at $87.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.88.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.