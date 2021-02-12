Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,476 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $391.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $393.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.