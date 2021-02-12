Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,564 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

