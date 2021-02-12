Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5,162.7% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $342.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

