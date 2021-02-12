Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $206.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $207.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day moving average is $182.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.