Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Facebook makes up 1.6% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $270.39 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,386 shares of company stock worth $405,356,641 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

