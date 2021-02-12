Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.20 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

