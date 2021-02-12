Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,065 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,649. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

