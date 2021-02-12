Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 718.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $289,000.

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.80. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,856. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92.

