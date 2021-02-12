Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 236.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000.

IYW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,320. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

