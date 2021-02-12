Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $91.88. 134,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,864. The firm has a market cap of $171.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

