Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,557 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after buying an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67,926 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,765. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

