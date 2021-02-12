Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 173,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.06. 31,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

