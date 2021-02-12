Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.72. 63,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,549. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

