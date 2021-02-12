Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $234.52. 26,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,588. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

