Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,116 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.5% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.39. The stock had a trading volume of 68,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,846. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

