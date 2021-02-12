Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $137.65

Lazard World Trust Fund SA (LON:WTR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $137.65 and traded as low as $0.03. Lazard World Trust Fund shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 9,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 137.65.

About Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR)

Lazard World Trust Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests either directly or through closed-end funds, investment trusts, and holding companies in value stocks of companies.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard World Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard World Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.