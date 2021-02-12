LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3,833.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,737 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of LCI Industries worth $25,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCII. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

LCI Industries stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $152.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,575 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

