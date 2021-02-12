Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, an increase of 205.2% from the January 14th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LFTR opened at $10.95 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

About Lefteris Acquisition

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

