Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

LEG opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

